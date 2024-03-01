Previous
Early Signs by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 988

Early Signs

It was much warmer weather today, and I came upon early signs of spring: the trill of the red-winged blackbird (although not displaying its red shoulders) and a tree in bud! :-)
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise