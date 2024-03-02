Previous
Giving a Lift by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 989

Giving a Lift

I like how the rust colours of the hydrangea give a lift to this grey setting and this overcast day.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Nice. I think it brings out the warmer tones in the building also.
March 3rd, 2024  
