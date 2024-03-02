Sign up
Previous
Photo 989
Giving a Lift
I like how the rust colours of the hydrangea give a lift to this grey setting and this overcast day.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
989
photos
64
followers
27
following
270% complete
View this month »
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd March 2024 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
hydrangea
,
birch
,
brennan hall
Shutterbug
ace
Nice. I think it brings out the warmer tones in the building also.
March 3rd, 2024
