Look Up, Down, and All Around by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 990

Look Up, Down, and All Around

I love spotting a male cardinal, but I don't think of looking down. Yet here was this fellow at the base of an old beach tree.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Heather

Shutterbug ace
Nice lesson too remember. Beautiful capture.
March 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
How cool is that... beautiful cardinal and the tree trunk... that must be a huge beech tree... the gray of the tree base makes me think of elephant skin. Very cool.
March 3rd, 2024  
Heather ace
@shutterbug49 @kvphoto Thank you! And yes, KV, this beach tree is *huge.* Elephant skin- I like that! :)
March 3rd, 2024  
