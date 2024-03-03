Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 990
Look Up, Down, and All Around
I love spotting a male cardinal, but I don't think of looking down. Yet here was this fellow at the base of an old beach tree.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
990
photos
64
followers
27
following
271% complete
View this month »
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd March 2024 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Shutterbug
ace
Nice lesson too remember. Beautiful capture.
March 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
How cool is that... beautiful cardinal and the tree trunk... that must be a huge beech tree... the gray of the tree base makes me think of elephant skin. Very cool.
March 3rd, 2024
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
@kvphoto
Thank you! And yes, KV, this beach tree is *huge.* Elephant skin- I like that! :)
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close