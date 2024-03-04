Previous
Early Arrival by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 991

Early Arrival

Spring is almost summer today with sun and 15 degrees and my first sighting of a bee!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Hurrah. Something buzzed past me today too in the sun. I was so happy.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise