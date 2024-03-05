Previous
My Aconites by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 992

My Aconites

As I was busy taking photos of these pretty yellow flowers outside an apartment building, I heard someone say, "Are you enjoying my aconites?" The voice belonged to Richard. He was happy that I had noticed his flowers since he felt that most people just walked by "not even looking." I learned from him that winter aconites come out in the early spring, even before snowdrops (and certainly these are the first spring flowers that I've seen). He planted these 30 years ago and is pleased with how they have thrived over the years. After our chat, I was about to leave, but I decided to muster the courage to ask him for a photo. He was quite happy to pose and when I explained the nature of 365, he wanted me to know that he had been an actor. I think he saw it as a bonding of fellow artists in a way.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
That’s awesome!
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise