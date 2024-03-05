My Aconites

As I was busy taking photos of these pretty yellow flowers outside an apartment building, I heard someone say, "Are you enjoying my aconites?" The voice belonged to Richard. He was happy that I had noticed his flowers since he felt that most people just walked by "not even looking." I learned from him that winter aconites come out in the early spring, even before snowdrops (and certainly these are the first spring flowers that I've seen). He planted these 30 years ago and is pleased with how they have thrived over the years. After our chat, I was about to leave, but I decided to muster the courage to ask him for a photo. He was quite happy to pose and when I explained the nature of 365, he wanted me to know that he had been an actor. I think he saw it as a bonding of fellow artists in a way.