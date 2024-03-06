Sign up
Photo 993
The Only One
Tulips are starting to break through the ground, but this one is in full bloom- it's the only one (for now). I almost missed it!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
993
photos
64
followers
27
following
272% complete
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th March 2024 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
spring
,
tulip
KV
ace
Great shot… love the focus and soft depth of field surrounding the bloom… nicely done!
March 6th, 2024
