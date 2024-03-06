Previous
The Only One by 365projectorgheatherb
Tulips are starting to break through the ground, but this one is in full bloom- it's the only one (for now). I almost missed it!
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Great shot… love the focus and soft depth of field surrounding the bloom… nicely done!
March 6th, 2024  
