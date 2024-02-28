Sign up
Photo 986
Ducking the Wind
No one told this little sparrow that the temperature would drop 20 degrees within hours today! (from 16 to minus 4), and snow flurries would come with wicked winds! Take shelter, everyone!
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
986
photos
64
followers
27
following
270% complete
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th February 2024 6:13am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 28th, 2024
