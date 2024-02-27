Previous
No Matter the Weather by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 985

No Matter the Weather

A dark, rainy, thunder-and-lightning kind of day
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beautiful atmospheric capture.
February 27th, 2024  
Lovely image of wet and cold.
February 27th, 2024  
A great image of a dreary day , brightened by the street lights, Love the fact that the lady sits there out in the wet under he umbrella, whatever the weather ! fav
February 27th, 2024  
