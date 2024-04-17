Previous
Take Two by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1035

Take Two

This woman was being instructed by her friends the precise way they wanted her to walk under the cherry blossoms for the video they were making. So she walked under these bows over and over again, giving me many photo opportunities :-)
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Good for you , taking advantage of the opportunity for your many shots ! Super pov capturing the lady walking under the beautiful overhanging blossom
April 17th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
It’s a great POV for this. Were you on a bridge or something?
April 17th, 2024  
