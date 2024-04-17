Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1035
Take Two
This woman was being instructed by her friends the precise way they wanted her to walk under the cherry blossoms for the video they were making. So she walked under these bows over and over again, giving me many photo opportunities :-)
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1035
photos
65
followers
27
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th April 2024 4:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
cherry
,
candid
,
blossoms
,
sakura
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good for you , taking advantage of the opportunity for your many shots ! Super pov capturing the lady walking under the beautiful overhanging blossom
April 17th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It’s a great POV for this. Were you on a bridge or something?
April 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close