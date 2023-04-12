Previous
Clouds with a rainbow. Day 12 by Dawn
115 / 365

Clouds with a rainbow. Day 12

12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy ace
amazing full rainbow and some wonderful light Dawn. With that blue sky it almost looks like a composite photo
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy no it’s not to tell the truth I don’t know how to do a composite .
April 11th, 2023  
