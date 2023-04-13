Sign up
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Clouds day 13.
What do you see perhaps a mum dog with one of her pups ??
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
7
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2065
photos
139
followers
130
following
Diana
ace
Oh yes, you are do right! Well spotted and captured.
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanking you Diana
April 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Exactly! Great spot and shot!
April 12th, 2023
Carey Martin
I see it!
April 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I see it also. Well spotted
April 12th, 2023
katy
ace
I DO see it! It’s turned out perfectly in your photo
April 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Yes, mum dog kissing pup I reckon.
April 12th, 2023
