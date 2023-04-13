Previous
Clouds day 13. by Dawn
116 / 365

Clouds day 13.

What do you see perhaps a mum dog with one of her pups ??
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Dawn

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh yes, you are do right! Well spotted and captured.
April 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanking you Diana
April 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Exactly! Great spot and shot!
April 12th, 2023  
Carey Martin
I see it!
April 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I see it also. Well spotted
April 12th, 2023  
katy ace
I DO see it! It’s turned out perfectly in your photo
April 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Yes, mum dog kissing pup I reckon.
April 12th, 2023  
