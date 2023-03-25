Sign up
300 / 365
Yes this is the colour of these kiwi fruit ,not for NZs market
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2011
photos
136
followers
121
following
82% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Dogs /fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful colour and they look good.
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely patterns in those centers!
March 24th, 2023
