branding again by aecasey
branding again

Another branding. A few more people this time, and a few more calves. It was still pretty quiet and calm, and most of the crew have been working together already.
28th April 2020

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Milanie ace
Very nice processing.
May 2nd, 2020  
