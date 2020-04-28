Sign up
Photo 2797
branding again
Another branding. A few more people this time, and a few more calves. It was still pretty quiet and calm, and most of the crew have been working together already.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
April
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th April 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
cowboy
,
calf
,
calves
,
branding
,
lasso
,
lariat
Milanie
ace
Very nice processing.
May 2nd, 2020
