zinnias by aecasey
Photo 2907

zinnias

Mom's flowers came to my yard when her health necessitated some changes this summer. They add a lovely pop of color!
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
796% complete

View this month »

Issi Bannerman ace
They are beautiful and you'll always think of your mum when you tend them in your garden. Lovely.
August 18th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2020  
