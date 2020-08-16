Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2907
zinnias
Mom's flowers came to my yard when her health necessitated some changes this summer. They add a lovely pop of color!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3157
photos
244
followers
182
following
796% complete
View this month »
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th August 2020 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
zinnia
,
april-lensbaby
Issi Bannerman
ace
They are beautiful and you'll always think of your mum when you tend them in your garden. Lovely.
August 18th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2020
