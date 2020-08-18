Previous
sunflower field by aecasey
Photo 2909

sunflower field

Our sunflower fields are blooming. A beautiful swathe of yellow filled with butterflies and bees.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic details, dof
August 21st, 2020  
Linda
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful dof.
August 21st, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great composition
August 21st, 2020  
