Photo 2909
sunflower field
Our sunflower fields are blooming. A beautiful swathe of yellow filled with butterflies and bees.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
4
5
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3159
photos
244
followers
182
following
796% complete
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th August 2020 10:25am
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
sunflower
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic details, dof
August 21st, 2020
Linda
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and wonderful dof.
August 21st, 2020
Marilyn G M
great composition
August 21st, 2020
