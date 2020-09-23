Sign up
Photo 2945
purple
From DIL's garden. Not sure what this is, but I like the round, lilac/purple flowers.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3199
photos
239
followers
179
following
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th September 2020 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
kali
ace
may be scabiosa,
September 28th, 2020
