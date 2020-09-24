Previous
Next
bocce ball by aecasey
Photo 2946

bocce ball

Grandkids visited this afternoon. Waning days of warm weather, so there was lots of outside play.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise