red breasted towhee by aecasey
Photo 2945

red breasted towhee

This spring I participated in an on-line bird count. When I identified the required number of birds I was sent a kid's bird watching kit which I gave oldest granddaughter. She has embraced birdwatching, filling her booklet with dates, descriptions, and drawings of her sitings. She told me she was watching towhees in her yard, though I haven't seen a single one. Sure enough, while caring for their animals this weekend I spotted a flock of towhees enjoying their bird feeders and berry bushes. Now I have a towhee siting this year too!
25th September 2020

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture! Nice to see them with all their details.
September 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what lovely markings it has
September 26th, 2020  
