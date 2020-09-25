red breasted towhee

This spring I participated in an on-line bird count. When I identified the required number of birds I was sent a kid's bird watching kit which I gave oldest granddaughter. She has embraced birdwatching, filling her booklet with dates, descriptions, and drawings of her sitings. She told me she was watching towhees in her yard, though I haven't seen a single one. Sure enough, while caring for their animals this weekend I spotted a flock of towhees enjoying their bird feeders and berry bushes. Now I have a towhee siting this year too!