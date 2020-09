scarlet runner

When the kids were little I made them bean tents and grew scarlet runner beans and ying yang beans. They had years of fun with their bean tent. This year youngest son put it up in his garden. My old bean seeds wouldn't germinate, but we found some heirloom seeds. They climbed all the way to the top and wrapped the bean tent structure with flowering vines. The grandkids had great fun with their bean tent. There are now loads of bean seeds for next year, and it's still flowering.