Photo 3251
hosta
There is little shade in my yard, but my son's yard has several spots where he has grown some lovely hosta.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3535
photos
230
followers
176
following
890% complete
3251
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th August 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
hosta
Monica
Lovely!
August 8th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Lovely composition
August 8th, 2021
