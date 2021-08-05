Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3250
upland sandpiper
Last year I saw so many of these birds perched atop fenceposts. This year not so many. I was glad to see this one, though it was much more skittish than those last year and I only got two shots before it left.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3534
photos
230
followers
176
following
890% complete
View this month »
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sandpiper
,
april-birds
,
upland sandpiper
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close