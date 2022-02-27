Sign up
Photo 3456
whiff
The grandkids visited this afternoon. Lovely weather, so we got out some cheap little bats and balls. Littlest decided to give it a try, but kept closing her eyes on her swings.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3754
photos
219
followers
175
following
947% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th February 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ball
,
bat
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
