Photo 3475
tweedle dum
Wendy challenged me to fill the frame this week. Decided to get up close with one of the cats.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
april-pets
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-503
