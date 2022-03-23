Sign up
Photo 3480
townsend's solitaire
It's fun to see the birds returning. Taken through the window.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3778
photos
218
followers
176
following
953% complete
View this month »
4
365
Canon EOS 80D
22nd March 2022 11:58am
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
april-bird
,
townsend's solitaire
