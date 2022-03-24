Previous
changes by aecasey
Photo 3481

changes

From snow to water droplets ... from fuzzy beginnings to red catkin flowers ... things are changing today.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
953% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing close-up!
March 27th, 2022  
