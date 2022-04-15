Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3501
captain
One of the cowboys got a new puppy. It's a little blue heeler. I have a soft spot in my heart for heelers, and he's adorable!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3803
photos
218
followers
175
following
960% complete
View this month »
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2022 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
heeler
Milanie
ace
Looks like he's watching what's going on there
April 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a cutie!
April 21st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So cute
April 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close