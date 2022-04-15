Previous
captain by aecasey
captain

One of the cowboys got a new puppy. It's a little blue heeler. I have a soft spot in my heart for heelers, and he's adorable!
Milanie ace
Looks like he's watching what's going on there
April 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a cutie!
April 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So cute
April 21st, 2022  
