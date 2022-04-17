Previous
Next
still life by aecasey
Photo 3501

still life

JackieR challenged me to do a still life this week and, if possible, in the classical "vanitas" style. This is my attempt at that style. I used window light, plus one mirror. I'm not good with lighting, so that was pretty good for me.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
959% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond My attempt at a vanitas still life. It was rather fun playing with the mirror for light.
April 18th, 2022  
kali ace
great
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise