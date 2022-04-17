Sign up
Photo 3501
still life
JackieR challenged me to do a still life this week and, if possible, in the classical "vanitas" style. This is my attempt at that style. I used window light, plus one mirror. I'm not good with lighting, so that was pretty good for me.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
2
2
3501
Tags
vanitas
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-507
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
My attempt at a vanitas still life. It was rather fun playing with the mirror for light.
April 18th, 2022
kali
ace
great
April 18th, 2022
