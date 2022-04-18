Previous
daisy at sunset by aecasey
daisy at sunset

With warming weather, I am back to daily evening walks with the dogs. I usually have a cat or two that come along too. While sitting out of the wind with the cat Daisy had a wander in the wheat field.
