Photo 3510
bucket calf
Granddaughters are taking care of a bucket calf and a puppy this weekend. That's quite the baby bottle!
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
0
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3810
photos
216
followers
174
following
962% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th April 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calf
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
Ever so cute. How wonderful for them to grow up this way with nature.
April 27th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
what a cute image!!
April 27th, 2022
