Super Flower Blood Moon by aecasey
Photo 3532

Super Flower Blood Moon

Beautiful night! Pleasant temperature. No wind. Crystal clear skies. I couldn't resist and spent three hours out with the moon. I really only wanted four images for a composite (which I intend to learn how to do). I took nearly 50 because I finally took the time to explore and learn how to use live view on the camera. I've done lunar eclipses before, but it was cold and the moon was in a less accessible part of the sky. I also didn't use live view then. What a difference! I'm so glad I got my gear ready and went out. It was a special evening. Now to settle down and learn how to do that composite.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Photo Details

