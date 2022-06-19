Previous
outhouse by aecasey
Photo 3567

outhouse

JackieR challenged me to do a high contrast black and white architecture scene. I struggle finding any interesting architecture. Settled on this old, roofless outhouse sitting in the weeds.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond Taken timely, but posted a day late.
June 20th, 2022  
