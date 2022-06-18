Previous
gaura by aecasey
Photo 3566

gaura

These teeny tiny little wildflowers are blooming once again. I was worried as they are in an area where we cleared a lot of dead trees and hauled out a lot of wood. Yet there they are, back for another year.
18th June 2022

