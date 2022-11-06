Previous
Next
checking by aecasey
Photo 3700

checking

The farrier put shoes on five horses and trimmed one today. We visited, and I took pictures. My favorite this time, though, shows a different side to his work. To me this shows the care and expertise he brings to each horse he works with.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise