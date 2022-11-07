Sign up
Photo 3701
fall farewell
We are getting dumped into winter later this week. I will miss all the beautiful trees and leaves.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4066
photos
208
followers
166
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd November 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
oak
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours. You are lucky to have them, we hardly have any at all.
November 10th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
Lovely last colors
November 10th, 2022
