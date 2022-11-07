Previous
fall farewell by aecasey
Photo 3701

fall farewell

We are getting dumped into winter later this week. I will miss all the beautiful trees and leaves.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours. You are lucky to have them, we hardly have any at all.
November 10th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
Lovely last colors
November 10th, 2022  
