JackieR challenged me to make an image in the minimalist style of Jonathan Chritchley. Our snowdrifts from the December blizzard have turned into ice. They've been covered by black dirt from the high winds in December, and then with more snow from all the snows. Loads of bird feathers in there, as the fox has been able to get to the birds in the trees. Anyway, here's my first attempt at the challenge. Oh ... here's the image I was trying to work toward: https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/STRAND/16/caption