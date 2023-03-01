Sign up
Photo 3808
Apple
Another for my challenge to make an image in the minimalist style of Jonathan Chritchley. This is Apple. She's due to foal in a few weeks. She's been pretty irritable, but she accommodated a photograph. Here's the image I was trying to work toward:
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/SEAHORSES/2/caption
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
4
1
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Another for the challenge.
March 4th, 2023
Megan
ace
Nicely done!
March 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent response to the challenge.
March 4th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
What wonderful tonal range...so limited and yet so varied.
March 4th, 2023
