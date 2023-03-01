Previous
Apple by aecasey
Photo 3808

Apple

Another for my challenge to make an image in the minimalist style of Jonathan Chritchley. This is Apple. She's due to foal in a few weeks. She's been pretty irritable, but she accommodated a photograph. Here's the image I was trying to work toward:
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/SEAHORSES/2/caption
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

April ace
JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond Another for the challenge.
March 4th, 2023  
Megan ace
Nicely done!
March 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent response to the challenge.
March 4th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
What wonderful tonal range...so limited and yet so varied.
March 4th, 2023  
