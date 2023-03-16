Previous
sunset by aecasey
Photo 3822

sunset

Odd colors in the sunset tonight ... I anticipated pink, but there was a lot more mauve and blue in the clouds.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

ace
@aecasey
Paula Fontanini ace
Love the leading lines & intensity of the colors!
March 19th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Scene right out of “storm chasers”
March 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooooh
March 19th, 2023  
