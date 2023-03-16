Sign up
Photo 3822
sunset
Odd colors in the sunset tonight ... I anticipated pink, but there was a lot more mauve and blue in the clouds.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4196
photos
216
followers
167
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th March 2023 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-554
Paula Fontanini
ace
Love the leading lines & intensity of the colors!
March 19th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Scene right out of “storm chasers”
March 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooooh
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
