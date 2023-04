head shot

I've had photos of the grandkids in every month for over ten years. They are getting so busy, I almost missed March. So, when they visited I asked for a photo, and youngest sweetly sat still and smiled. Forgive the "head shot" look ... She had to sit quite awhile, as my much loved and well used camera is giving up on me ... the shutter, or shutter button ... but getting it to shoot is a roll of the dice. I'm lucky to get a photo with it.