birders

There is a grove of cottonwood trees just outside of town with a colony of heron nests. They returned a few weeks ago, so I stopped hoping to get a photo. Another car pulled off the road too, so I wandered over to see if they were getting any nice images. Surprise! I knew the couple, and we visited for quite awhile. This is their setup. It's a Swarosvski spotting scope. The trees are on private land, so the distance from the fence to the nests is quite far for my lens. This one zooms right up into the nests! They were taking short videos and some photos, controlling the scope with their iPhone. So cool! That zoom put my lens to shame!!