common mersanger

Several people mentioned there were some colorful ducks out at Carter P Lake. Took a birding day, and visited several of the ponds around Fort Robinson. Carter P was the only one that had very many migratory visitors. I had hoped to get photos of some Hooded Mersangers, and there were a few there, but there were far more of the larger Common Mersangers. I've never considered photographing the April migration of waterfowl. I need to expand my birding experiences!