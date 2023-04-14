Previous
My first birthday without mom. It was ok. Worked in their house, so I got to spend time with her even in her absence. Decided I may as well bring my baby book home. No one else will want it, and it can't go to the garbage just yet. My baby announcement was in there. It's so cute! The little booklet has Chapters. Chapter I has a cute image of a couple with one sentence ... "Months of patient waiting." Chapter II reads, "The day arrives." with a stork. Chapter III contains the details of my birth, and Chapter IV says, "Happy Ending. "NUFF SAID!!" So clever and so cute!
JackieR ace
A poignant narrative and image April sending hugs
April 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Jackie said. How wonderful to have these memories April, such a fabulous baby booklet! My second name is also Elizabeth, I guess it makes us special :-)
April 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 16th, 2023  
