birthday

My first birthday without mom. It was ok. Worked in their house, so I got to spend time with her even in her absence. Decided I may as well bring my baby book home. No one else will want it, and it can't go to the garbage just yet. My baby announcement was in there. It's so cute! The little booklet has Chapters. Chapter I has a cute image of a couple with one sentence ... "Months of patient waiting." Chapter II reads, "The day arrives." with a stork. Chapter III contains the details of my birth, and Chapter IV says, "Happy Ending. "NUFF SAID!!" So clever and so cute!