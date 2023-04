goose

I have a Tamron 150-600mm that I find heavy, difficult to use, and disappointing as I thought it meant I could bring the far away birds into range. It's terrible at that. However, took it along on our birding adventures this week and discovered when used within a reasonable distance (not reaching across the pond or pasture), it is sharp with a lovely background. Might have to start lifting hand weights to see if I can get strong and steady enough to hand hold it.