here they come by aecasey
here they come

We are going down to a little pond that has formed in one of the fields to look at tadpoles. The girls are racing in to get a net and a container. Tadpole time!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

April

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of them, they sure are growing fast.
July 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 17th, 2023  
