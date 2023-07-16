Sign up
Photo 3945
here they come
We are going down to a little pond that has formed in one of the fields to look at tadpoles. The girls are racing in to get a net and a container. Tadpole time!
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
run
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of them, they sure are growing fast.
July 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 17th, 2023
