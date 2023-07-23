Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3952
yarrow visitor
A little hover fly I think. The yarrow is a popular insect hangout.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4352
photos
211
followers
164
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd July 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
fly
,
insect
,
yarrow
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the photobomber, the flowers are new to me.
July 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the sunlight on his wings.
July 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely photo. Our Yarrows are visited by lots of insects, bee, flies, wasps, etc.
July 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close