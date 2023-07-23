Previous
yarrow visitor by aecasey
Photo 3952

yarrow visitor

A little hover fly I think. The yarrow is a popular insect hangout.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the photobomber, the flowers are new to me.
July 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the sunlight on his wings.
July 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely photo. Our Yarrows are visited by lots of insects, bee, flies, wasps, etc.
July 25th, 2023  
