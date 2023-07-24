Sign up
Photo 3953
black eyed susan
This is the first time I've ever had black eyed susans. I had ordered 10 plugs, only four made it, but oh my! Those four are soooo big! The butterflies and pollinators love them. May invest in a couple more next year.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4353
photos
211
followers
164
following
1083% complete
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th July 2023 8:31am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pov
July 26th, 2023
