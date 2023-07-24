Previous
black eyed susan by aecasey
Photo 3953

black eyed susan

This is the first time I've ever had black eyed susans. I had ordered 10 plugs, only four made it, but oh my! Those four are soooo big! The butterflies and pollinators love them. May invest in a couple more next year.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise