Previous
Photo 3954
here comes the storm
Surprise storm. A line of storms blew up to the west well after dark. Lots of lightening and thunder. Thankfully, no hail, but we did get a nice bit of rain.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4355
photos
211
followers
164
following
1083% complete
3954
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th July 2023 9:57pm
Tags
storm
,
lightening
,
thunderstorm
LManning (Laura)
ace
The light is unreal.
July 26th, 2023
