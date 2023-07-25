Previous
here comes the storm
here comes the storm

Surprise storm. A line of storms blew up to the west well after dark. Lots of lightening and thunder. Thankfully, no hail, but we did get a nice bit of rain.
25th July 2023

LManning (Laura)
The light is unreal.
July 26th, 2023  
