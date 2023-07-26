Previous
visiting the sunflowers
visiting the sunflowers

Every once in awhile I see a monarch floating through the yard. It never stops long enough for a photograph. This evening while walking it was visiting a patch of wild sunflowers. I got just one shot.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
Annie D ace
beautifully caught
July 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2023  
