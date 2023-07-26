Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3955
visiting the sunflowers
Every once in awhile I see a monarch floating through the yard. It never stops long enough for a photograph. This evening while walking it was visiting a patch of wild sunflowers. I got just one shot.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4356
photos
211
followers
164
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Latest from all albums
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
401
3954
3955
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th July 2023 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
sunflower
,
monarch
Annie D
ace
beautifully caught
July 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close