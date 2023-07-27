Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3956
grass
Kathy challenged me to try an abstract. For fun I got out my old lensbaby. I like the bokeh from the grasses and the slight wind movement in the grasses.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4357
photos
211
followers
164
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
Latest from all albums
3950
3951
3952
3953
401
3954
3955
3956
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th July 2023 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
bokeh
,
lensbaby
,
april-get-pushed
,
april-lensbaby
,
get-pushed-573
April
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
One abstract. Would like to get another. We will see. I noticed you did not tag your high-key bird. Hope that was an oversight
July 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close