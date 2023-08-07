Sign up
Previous
Photo 3967
American bumblebee
Another bumblebee! This one was enjoying the alfalfa. A different kind ... Yellow and black (no orange), with pollen bags. Apparently only the females have pollen bags on their legs.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
Views
3
3
365
Canon EOS 90D
8th August 2023 12:12pm
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
insect
,
bumblebee
