American bumblebee by aecasey
American bumblebee

Another bumblebee! This one was enjoying the alfalfa. A different kind ... Yellow and black (no orange), with pollen bags. Apparently only the females have pollen bags on their legs.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

ace
@aecasey
