Photo 3968
in the alfalfa
Another yellow swallowtail. I just can't resist the big butterflies.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3968
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th August 2023 12:11pm
Tags
nature
butterfly
swallowtail
yellow swallowtail
